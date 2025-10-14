Amitabh Bachchan joins the Labubu craze, fans request him to throw it away as ‘it brings bad luck’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has now joined the internet’s latest obsession, the Labubu craze. These quirky, cute-yet-creepy collectable dolls have become a celebrity favourite, with stars like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Urvashi Rautela already showing them off online. Fans react to Amitabh Bachchan's Labubu video with laughter, curiosity, and warnings about the doll's spooky backstory.

Amitabh jumps on the labubu bandwagon

On Tuesday, Big B hopped on the trend by sharing a short video from his car on Instagram. The clip featured a Labubu doll hanging at the front of his car, as he playfully introduced it to fans, saying in his baritone voice, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu. Now in my car.” His caption was packed with hashtags like #LabubuArt, #LabubuCollector, and #LabubuLove, proving he’s fully embracing the trend.

Fans react

Fans flooded the comments section with laughter and curiosity. One user wrote, “Sir, even you like Labubu?” while another teased, “We got Amitabh sir talking about Labubu before GTA 6!” A few fans even warned about the doll’s “spooky backstory,” while most were simply thrilled to see the veteran actor joining the viral moment. “Throw it away sir,” wrote a fan. “Hello Amit sir. Please remove it, I heard it brings bad luck,” wrote another. “Throw it away sir,” read a third comment.

Amitabh's latest projects

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, which released in October last year to much acclaim. He will next appear in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.

He will also lend his iconic voice as the narrator in 120 Bahadur, which features Farhan Akhtar. Based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, 120 Bahadur is a tale of a courageous last stand by 120 Indian soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment against the Chinese army during the Indo-China War. The film is set to hit theatres on November 21 this year.

Currently, he is seen on the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.