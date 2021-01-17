Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra hail largest vaccine drive, Kangana Ranaut says 'can't wait'

Bollywood celebrities have congratulated fellow countrymen as the government of India launched the largest vaccine drive against the Covid-19 virus across the nation on Saturday.

Comparing it to the polio vaccination drive, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Sunday, "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free ; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND."

The actor, who recovered from the virus a few months ago, has also recorded a new public service announcement asking fellow citizens to cooperate in the vaccination drive.

Sharing a tweet by UNICEF India, Priyanka cheered the nation for starting the process of vaccination. She wrote on Twitter, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."

Vivek Oberoi shared the video of PM Modi kickstarting the vaccination drive and tweeted, "Corona pe waar, India hai taiyaar! Mass vaccination against COVID-19 begins today. Many many congratulations to our doctors, scientists, healthcare workers and government of India. #LargestVaccineDrive #CureCorona #CoronaFreeIndia."

Shilpa Shetty also reacted to the video, saying, "So proud of India! Thumbs up Flag of India #LargestVaccineDrive."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria getting the shot and wrote, "Wonderful!! Can’t wait."

Showing gratitude to all from doctors, scientists to the government of India, Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "Thank you very much to the scientists and doctors of India. Thank you to India. Thank you to the Government of India and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Anything can happen. Jai Hind. #LargestVaccineDrive @narendramodi."

Calling it a momentous day, Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, "Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!!"

Esha Gupta tweeted, "Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia. #VaccineForIndia #VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind."

