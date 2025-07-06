Amitabh Bachchan says ‘pride fills my heart and mind’ as son Abhishek Bachchan receives praise for Kaalidhar Laapata

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared several notes as his son Abhishek Bachchan received praises for his recent film Kaalidhar Laapata. Taking to his social media platforms, Amitabh wrote how proud he feels of people lauding Abhishek. Amitabh Bachchan talked about Abhishek Bachchan and his film Kaalidhar Laapata.

Amitabh is happy about Abhishek getting lauded for Kaalidhar Laapata

Amitabh Bachchan shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), "With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata .. mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON .." He also shared that actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand praised Abhishek on his performance in Kaalidhar Laapata.

Amitabh shares Tinnu Anand's review of Kaalidhar Laapata

He wrote, "When someone of the eminence of dear friend and my Director, Tinnu Anand sends this , it says more than just words .. my gratitude (folded hands emoji). Sirjee, As I don't have Abhishek's number could you pls congratulate him from my side. He is absolutely brilliant in Kaalidhar Lapata. Warmth."

Taking to his blog, Amitabh also wrote, "When your children are about and by your side , the World can be conquered ..When your technology is not by your side , your entire World can be destroyed ..Thank you Mr Technology - you just destroyed my dependence on you."

About Kaalidhar Laapata

Abhishek stars as Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals in the film. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms.

Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound.

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata is streaming on ZEE5. Sharing his experience working in the film, Abhishek said in a statement, “As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else--and Kaalidhar Laapata did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation."

“He's fragile, childlike and deeply human--and through him, I got to explore parts of myself I hadn't visited in a while. His bond with Ballu--this fierce, fearless child--reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can sometimes teach us the most profound lessons,” he added.