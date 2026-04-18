Amitabh Bachchan recalls emotional memories of mother Teji Bachchan: ‘That round ball of her dupatta…’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often uses his blog to share personal reflections with fans. In his latest post, he looked back fondly on memories of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, and spoke about how her simple words once helped him navigate life’s everyday worries. He reflected on how people often get stressed over small issues, only to later realise how easily many of them could be resolved. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan urges people to keep the body and mind mobile rather than sitting around without any reason )

Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional memories of mother

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late mother Teji Bachchan's impact on his life in heartfelt blog.

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Big B began by observing how minor changes in daily life can often bring unexpected relief. He wrote, “Sometimes just a minor change in what has been bothering you makes life so much easier… the change needs to be executed and, of course, applied regularly… but then after… what a relief… and you wonder, was it really worth spending so much time, energy and strain on an issue that really had a simple application… for the better… and homemade ingenuity has always worked the best."

He then shifted to a deeply emotional recollection of his mother’s comforting presence, describing how she would soothe him during difficult moments. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “That warm caress from Ma… a reassurance in her words… that round ball of her dupatta, warmed with her breath, applied to your eyes… and the immediate relief… and her words."

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Amitabh Bachchan reflects on cherished memories of late mother Teji Bachchan.

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding his post on a heartfelt note, he expressed how those memories continue to stay alive with him even today. He added, “She is not with us now, but just thinking of those moments brings that care, confidence and assurance again… blessed be the Mother, who brought us into this world… be well, Ef, and be connected ever." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding his post on a heartfelt note, he expressed how those memories continue to stay alive with him even today. He added, “She is not with us now, but just thinking of those moments brings that care, confidence and assurance again… blessed be the Mother, who brought us into this world… be well, Ef, and be connected ever." {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time the actor has revisited memories of his mother. In a previous blog post from 2018, he had spoken about her sacrifices and the way she supported his father while also shaping his early exposure to art, cinema, and culture. He recalled how she encouraged his interests and ensured he experienced music, theatre, and even dance from a young age.

Reflecting on his childhood, he also shared how she would celebrate his small victories with pride, capturing those moments and preserving them as cherished memories. Teji Bachchan, born on August 12, 1914, was a psychology teacher and social activist in pre-independence Lahore. She passed away on December 21, 2007, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, strength, and inspiration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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