Amitabh Bachchan urges people to keep the body and mind mobile rather than sitting around without any reason

Amitabh shared a quote from his father's (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) work that said the days move on quite fast. He then shared, “A few thoughts from Babuji’s works and the days pass by, it was the previous month just now and the next is upon us .. coercing us to be reminded how time passes away so soon. Mobility is the key. Keep the body mobile, keep the mind mobile and the strength of mobility shall be evident, suddenly, rather than sitting around without any reason.”

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most well-known actors in India and is known for his prolific body of work that spans over five decades. The veteran actor has worked in several languages and continues to win over audiences with his performances. He also meets fans every week outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. In his latest blog post on Tumblr, Amitabh has shared his take on actively staying motivated to work so that there is always a sense of mobility.

He added, “Patience, be the cross word that needs solution each moment .. even a moment is a test on patience. But it pays and pays well. Not monetarily speaking, but philosophically. A study on the subject would have been a huge benefit .. actually a study per se on any topic would have been several arrows to pull out through the bow in the terms of battle, or any battle of life. The bow and arrow .. तीर कमान such importance given to it .. and its presence in our lives both within and without .. bow and arrow .. it was the first weapon that fought from a distance .. then it matured to the cannon .. and now missiles. The purpose be the same .. battle from distance .. the era of hand to hand or as the present vocabulary expression says, “boots on the ground” a rarity. Sitting miles away and cause the damage results of battle is a nonchalant modern day warfare. There is the tale of my great grandfather and his act on this but will tell some other day for now, love and peace.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.