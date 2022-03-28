Amitabh Bachchan refused body-double for action sequence in ad; smashed glass pane in one take, reveals action director

Amitabh Bachchan, who had performed several action sequences in his younger days, refused to have a body double when he recently got a chance to do a stunt. A stunt person was hired to perform an action sequence for the veteran actor in an ad shoot, but he refused and said he would be performing his own stunts. Also Read| Amitabh smashes glass wall in new post, fan says ‘ishwar ki adbhut rachna’

Amitabh, who will be celebrating his 80th birthday in October this year, surprised the crew of the TV commercial and its director, Amit Sharma, by announcing at the last minute that he would do the stunts himself.

Action director Manohar Verma, who choreographed the action sequence, told ETimes, “We were prepared with a body double but when Mr Bachchan came on set he told the director that he would prefer to perform his own stunts. We had to take a lot of precautions, too.”

The stunt required Amitabh to smash three toughened glass panes one after the other, and Manohar recalled that the actor did it in almost one take for each of them. He said, “Mr Bachchan aced it like a pro and he clearly symbolises the fact that age is just a number. Those who were present on set were reminded of the angry young man of Deewaar and Zanjeer.”

Amitabh had also shared a glimpse of the ad shoot on his Instagram handle and his Tumblr blog last month. Sharing a picture that showed him smashing a glass pane, he had written, “After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. action.”

Amitabh was most recently seen in Jhund, the Nagraj Manjule-directorial which released in theatres on March 4, 2022. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34, which will also star Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Amitabh will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

