Amitabh Bachchan smashes down glass wall in late night post, fan calls him ‘ishwar ki adbhut rachna’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming project and wrote about how some things have not changed, even as he crossed the age of 80. In the pictures, he could be seen filming for an action sequence.

Amitabh appeared to have broken a glass wall on a film set. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, "After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION."

Usha Jadav was among the first ones to respond to the post and dropped a heart icon in the comments section. Fans also flooded the comment box with fire and heart icons.

An Amitabh Bachchan fan wrote, "Hindi filmon ka itihaas hai ki jab bhi aapki film mein entry hoti ya kisi ko bachane aap aate....to jitani citiyan ya shor aapki filmon mein hota tha.....waisa na kahin dekha or na hi dekhane ko mila....aap bhi ishwer ki adhbhutt rachna ho. (In the entire history of Hindi films, no other film or star has ever received the kind of whistles and appreciation that you get upon your entry in a film. You are a wonderful creation of God)." One fan labeled him as a "legend". Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures on his blog.

Amitabh also posted similar pictures on his blog. One of the pics showed him holding a baseball bat on the same set, standing in front of a broken glass door. Other images showed him breaking more glass walls inside an office-like set-up.

Amitabh posing for a close-up.

The actor also shared a close-up for an action sequence. The image showed how he waived the baseball bat at the camera, posing as if he'd hit the camera, only to ensure a close-up during the fight sequence.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's Project K, with Prabhas. The film also features Deepika Padukone. Amitabh is also gearing up for the release of the sports drama, Jhund which is directed by Nagraj Manjule and is slated for a March 4 release.

