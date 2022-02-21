Prabhas wins over Amitabh Bachchan with his home-cooked food that 'could've fed an army'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting his next with Prabhas, took to social media Sunday night and thanked the Bahubali star for home-cooked food. The stars are working on Nag Ashwin's next film, tentatively titled Project K. The movie also features Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh tweeted, " 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible."

T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army ..

the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious ..

And your compliments beyond digestible 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2022

Sharing his experience of returning to work amid “excruciating pain”, Amitabh wrote on his blog late Sunday, “Its the return home after the return of the work that has harboured on the inevitable from earlier - ACTION .. and despite all the physical handicaps that prevent through excruciating pain, it has been a rewarding experience.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures on his blog.

After their first day at shoot together, Amitabh and Prabhas showered praises on each other on their social media pages. While Amitabh took to Twitter, Prabhas shared his feelings on Instagram.

Amitabh tweeted early Saturday, “T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent, and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!” Prabhas shared a picture of young Amitabh from the 1975 hit film Deewar and wrote, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Project K was announced last year and is being touted as one of the costliest films made in India. Deepika shot the first leg of the science fiction in December last year in Hyderabad.

Amitabh Bachchan is also gearing up for the release of his next, Jhund. The sports drama, slated for a March 4 release, is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse. Vijay inspired slum kids to form a football team.

Amitabh will also be seen alongside Neena Gupta in Goodbye. Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh. The first in his trilogy, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in important roles. Amitabh also has Runway 34 and The Intern remake in the pipeline.

Also read: Amitabh goes from being grumpy uncle to friendly neighbour in new ad with Pooja

On the other hand, Prabhas also has a March release - He will be seen in a romantic role in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11. Prabhas shared a new picture from the film on Valentine's Day earlier this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON