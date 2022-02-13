Amitabh Bachchan goes from grumpy uncle to friendly neighbour in new ad with Pooja Hegde, dons new avatar. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has donned a new avatar for his latest ad with actor Pooja Hegde. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a video as the duo featured in a new ad for a beverage.

In the clip, Pooja Hegde played cricket with a group of young boys. Amitabh Bachchan, wearing a grumpy expression, looked at them from the balcony of his house and said, "Play on. Play on." A board, with the words 'ball wapas nahi milega (ball won't be returned)', hung from the balcony.

As Pooja hit the ball it landed inside Amitabh's home and she immediately made a face regretting her strike. Amitabh picked up the ball and placed it among his huge collection of balls.

Pooja next threw the beverage into Amitabh's balcony which landed on the floor of the house. After enjoying it, a smiling Amitabh tossed the ball at the players.

In the video, Amitabh wore a check shirt, with brown pants and suspenders. He sported round glasses and a handlebar moustache. Pooja opted for a yellow top with white pants and matching sneakers.

Reacting to the post, former cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Superb ...too much value..." Actor Ronit Roy commented, "OMG!!!!! How lovely (red heart emojis)."

Earlier in the day, Amitabh had released the teaser of the song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai from his upcoming film Jhund. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted the teaser and captioned it, "Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeh #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega (Those who mess up will be left in tears. Jhund will come and win everyone's heart)". The song will be released on Monday.

Also Read | Simi Garewal posts unseen BTS clip of cheeky Abhishek Bachchan calling her ‘aunty Oprah’, imitating dad Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh essays the role of a retired sports professor in Jhund, helmed by Nagraj Manjule. The film is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who motivates slum-dwellers to form a football team and coaches them. The film is set for a theatrical release on March 4, 2022.

The actor also has several other films in the pipeline including Goodbye with Neena Gupta, and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Runway 34 and The Intern remake as his projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON