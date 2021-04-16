Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan remembers his first live performance, at Madison Square Garden; see Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction
Amitabh Bachchan remembers his first live performance, at Madison Square Garden; see Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his first live performance was not only a milestone for himself but also marked the first time that an Indian performed at Madison Square Garden.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan during his first live performance, which was also the first time an Indian performed at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from the first time he performed live. He did it at the Madison Square Garden, in New York. He shared an Instagram post about his first performance, which he said was also the first Indian performance at the venue. His granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, was among the first ones to respond to the post.

The picture shows a young Amitabh, holding a microphone, engrossed in his performance. The sign at the back read, "Live tonite Amitabh Bachchan".

He shared the picture and wrote late Thursday night, "1983 .. !!! My first LIVE performance .. that sign board at the back is Madison Square Garden New York .. the first ever Indian performer at this most prestigious World Stadium .." Navya dropped heart emojis on the post, while actor Usha Jadhav also left a heart emoji.

Amitabh's fans showered all their love, with many dropping heart and fire emojis on the post.

Later, Amitabh also shared his actor son, Abhishek Bachchan's celebratory post about the success of his latest outing, The Big Bull. "Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father’s pride," Amitabh wrote while sharing Abhishek's Instagram post.

Amitabh also wrote on his blog about the development. "The pride of a Father .. THE BIG BULL .. biggest opening of the year for Disney Hotstar .. and the accolades keep coming in for all the incredible work he does .. my son .. my friend now .. because he wears my shoes, as I had said in an earlier missive - ‘when the Son starts wearing your shoes he is no longer your son he be your friend ‘ .. well done buddy," he wrote.

