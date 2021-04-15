Amitabh Bachchan shares pics as shoots get halted due to partial lockdown in Maharashtra: 'Time to live with Babuji'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered the 1970s when he gave some of his biggest hits, including Don, Trishul and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. He compared the success of films in that bygone era, when films would run in theatres for 50 to 100 weeks, to now when OTT platforms are defining the new parameters of success.

He shared a picture of himself and captioned it, "The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs .." His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, recently had an OTT release - The Big Bull. The film is being widely appreciated.

Sharing more pictures of himself, Amitabh opened up about the Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, which the government has refused to call a lockdown. Shoots of all films and shows have also been halted. "And the Lockdown from 8 pm today for the next 15 days .. all work stopped .. schedules shall be greatly affected, but shall prevail eventually .. but what of those that work daily .. some provisions made by production .. but .... the World gives time to think reassess reconstruct refurbish resolve remind of the next and the days that shall follow," he wrote on his blog.

He added, "And the unit breaks early .. to meet again after the break of 15 .. there is no alarm .. just a disciplined obedience .. but done .. when did we find an entire universe follow the same discipline .. wash distance mask .... time to readjust .. time to live with Babuji .. time to be in prayer for the suffering .. time to ponder .. observe and imbibe .. make the time fruitful .. but disciplined .... AND .. be able in command to do for the ‘other’ .. their needs and their wants."

