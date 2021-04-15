Money Heist Season 5: Has Berlin wrapped La Casa de Papel 5 shoot? Pedro Pascal pens cryptic note for Professor

Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel, is currently filming its fifth and final season. Over the past few days, stars of the show have been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and posters to tease the upcoming season. But Pedro Alonso, who plays the famous Berlin on the show, has posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, hinting that he might have completed his share of filming.

The character, who plays the Professor's older brother on the show, was killed off in the second season but returned to the series via flashbacks in the third and fourth seasons. Pedro had confirmed that Berlin will appear in the fifth season as well.

But it seems like he is ready to bid adieu to the show. The actor, in a long note, spoke about a drawing he made, endings, and addressed Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor on the show. He shared the note with a video of himself silently seated in the back of a car while the radio played and a drawing.

Writing both in Spanish and English, Pedro said, "I made the sketch a while before shooting the sequence. I sent it to my co-captain. She replied 'it's a bit creepy' and also 'but I like animals'. It's funny, then when I shot my shots of the sequence, my little brother told me 'now yes, now I see that something disturbing in your eyes'. It's funny. For me it was about love. And perhaps also a strange message for a future time, when it will be time to inspect the wound. Almost for the character, but also for the actor. I know it may sound a bit strange."

"Sooner or later that moment comes. It always comes. The one when it's time to go to the end of what we don't know. Or we don't want to know. And in my opinion it is not bad. Although it does make an impression. As does true love and life itself. So chilling at times, but certainly so beautiful. It has been an extraordinary journey @alvaromorte One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey," he added.

Alvaro, commenting in Spanish, said, "It is true. There was. And here is the square (as translated by Google Translate)." Money Heist Season 5 was delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The shoot eventually began in August. The show is expected to drop later this year.

