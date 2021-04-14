Amitabh Bachchan recalls his early shoot days: 'For 7 am shift no one would come, I was there, would water the compound'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday reminisced about his acting days and shoots in his youth. He mentioned how he would arrive on time but the rest would take time to reach.

In his latest blog post, he wrote, "The night of the before was troubled and restless and deprived of sleep .. reason .. after a very long gap took the ‘elixir of life’ a little late in the day and that ruined the sleep .. so to make up .. See ya .. early call in the morrow .. if permitted ... wrapped .. going back .. Production guy comes up to apologise .. I ask why .. he says for keeping you waiting for long .. hahaha .. he does not know .. this is the Chandivali Studios buddy .. for the 7 am shift in my days of yore .. no one would come on set .. I was there .. and would water the compound from the gate to the several shooting spots, while the others arrived .. no problem at all .. I can wait .."

The Sholay actor pens his thoughts in his blog regularly. Recently, he lauded the performance of his son Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. He wrote, "Aahhh .. children shall always be in the softest of spots no matter what !! And when they do something remarkable the pride and the chest swells further .. For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value ..," he had said.

"So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON ..," he added.

Amitabh recently confirmed he will star in the Indian adaptation of The Intern opposite actor Deepika Padukone. Other than that, he has films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Goodbye, May Day and several others in the pipeline.

