Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan who says actor looks tired in new pic

Calling himself a 'no-sleep club' member, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a fan on Twitter when the fan pointed out that he looks very tired in the latest pics that he shared on his blog.

Sharing a picture of Amitabh that he had posted on Sunday's blog, a fan tweeted to Amitabh, "Looking so tired." Amitabh then pointed out to line written on his jacket and tweeted in response, "The 'no sleep club' .. you have not tread ( the patch on the jacket."

Amitabh had shared pictures of himself as he travelled in an airplane. One of the pictures showed him with his eyes shut, while he posed for the camera, in the others. A few pictures also showed him deboarding a plane.

Amitabh had written about his lack of sleep in a January 2021 post on his blog. "It is said .. perhaps by the Mahatma himself that even a 15 min strong undisturbed deep sleep is enough to replenish the body of all that it requires to function at maximum .. often that has been practised .. during the early years when the work was in timings that today seem ridiculous .

Amitabh is currently shooting his next, Project K, with Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film brings Amitabh and Prabhas together onscreen for the first time and also features Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh is also gearing up for the release of the sports drama, Jhund, based on the life of Vijay Barse who inspired slum kids to form a football club. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is slated for a March 4 release.

