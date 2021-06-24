Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan reveals Naseeb climax was shot on a rotating set, granddaughter Navya Nanda responds
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Naseeb climax was shot on a rotating set, granddaughter Navya Nanda responds

Amitabh Bachchan reveals that the climax of Manmohan Desai's 1981 film, Naseeb, was shot on a rotating set. Check out his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Naseeb pic inspires an interesting reaction from grand daughter Navya Nanda.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a still from the sets of his 80s film, Naseeb, revealing how the sequence was shot. While the actor was amazed at director Manmohan Desai's expertise, his granddaughter Navya Nanda could not refrain from praising him.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture that shows him holding a gun while he is dressed in a flashy outfit. He shared that the entire set, which was created at a Mumbai studio, did not involve any kind of VFX.

The actor shared the picture and wrote, "… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend."

Navya Nanda responded with, "Yaaaassss." The post has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes so far.

Amitabh starred alongside Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film that released in 1981. Navya also shared Amitabh's post on her Instagram Stories and pasted collision emojis.

Also read: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka battles cancer, resumes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot amid chemotherapy

Currently shooting for Goodbye with actor Neena Gupta, Amitabh has a few films in the pipeline. These include Emraan Hashmi-Rhea Chakraborty's Chehre, Brahmastra headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Jhund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan navya nanda

Related Stories

tv

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka battles cancer, resumes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot amid chemotherapy

UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:14 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to drag star Queen Priyanka for ‘absolutely stunning’ magazine cover

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP