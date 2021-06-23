Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Tisca Chopra's book What's Up With Me?

Amitabh Bachchan recently read Tisca Chopra's latest book What's Up With Me? and the Thugs of Hindostan star couldn't stop heaping praises on the Taare Zameen Par actor in a letter of appreciation he sent to her on Tuesday sending Tisca straight to cloud nine. The veteran superstar sent a signed thank you letter to Tisca who had sent over the book to him. Tisca took to her Instagram handle and shared the letter from Senior Bachchan.

Praising Tisca Chopra's book, Big B wrote in the letter, "I feel certain that it will help young girls considerably to better understand and grapple with the disturbing inconsistencies and ambivalence during this period of adolescence. It seems informative and compliments every learning environment."

The 47-year-old actor went on to thank Amitabh Bachchan for his kindness, and for not only taking out the time to read the book but also to actually send her his compliments and feedback in such a personal manner. She shared glimpses of herself with the signed letter, her book and another shot of just the two together. She wrote in the caption, "Couldn't have asked for a better recommendation - thank you ever so much for your kind words Amitabh Bachchan sir .. your words mean the world to me! I hope 'What's Up With Me?' will reach many young girls and their parents. And will help shape a different - less stifling, more scientific narrative around menstruation in India (sic)."





Tisca wrote What's Up With Me during the coronavirus lockdown that happened the first time around in March of 2020, She shared that the reason she wanted to write this book and her motivation was to give people practical suggestions to cope with physical and emotional upheavals during hormonal changes at puberty. She described the book as, "A friendly, practical and empathetic guide for pre-teen girls and their parents. The book demystifies puberty and all the angst it brings, in a fun, yet relatable way, while explaining the biology and science behind it all."

The Hostages actor began writing a letter to her daughter, Tara, about the biological events she would inevitably face, but the more she spoke with her daughter and her friends, she felt the need to address several basic questions in detail in a language easy to comprehend.