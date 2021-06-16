Tisca Chopra takes trip down memory lane with her mother's Lotus Stem recipe

Tisca Chopra recently took to her Instagram feed to share how a trip to her parents home is like a walk into her childhood. Sharing a video of her mother cooking her 'magical' lotus stems for Tisca, the Taare Zameen Par actor wrote, "Love and Lotus Stems, a trip to the parents home is a visit into one’s childhood. Familiar bartans, old bedsheets (that have now become kitchen rags) and of course the passage of one’s own life scattered over their walls proudly .. pictures of my graduation, my first magazine cover, a poster of an of a forgotten film.. (sic)"

The Bollywood actor continued, "But what causes my heart to dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. they want to feed you, slogging away in the kitchen wanting to share their secret recipes, that never turn out the same. All mums believe that any troubles you may have will vanish by consuming their haath ka khaana .. and somehow, they do vanish .. because adult troubles fade as you become a kid again, get pampered again.."

She added that she always believed her mother's lotus stems were magical, and asked her followers if they also had such a treat that never tasted the same unless their mothers made it, continuing, "Anyway, I’ve always believed my mum’s Lotus Stems are magical.. What does your mum make for you that never tastes the same anywhere else?"





In the video, after the dish has been prepared, one can see Tisca gorging on it as her mother hugs and kisses her. While Tisca did not share the recipe for her mother's delicious lotus stem sabzi, they resembled the Punjabi variation of cooking this dish. Here is a recipe for the same in case you, like Tisca, are a fan of delicous and spicy lotus stems.

Lotus Stem Curry

INGREDIENTS

250 gm lotus stem

2 large potatoes peeled and cubed

2 medium onion grated

2 large tomato pureed

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp tumeric powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp amchoor powder

2 tsp kasuri methi crushed

1 tsp jeera

2 cloves

1 inch cinnanom stick

1/2 tsp garam masala (optional)

Salt to taste

Mustard oil for deep frying can use normal oil too

Coriander leaves for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash, peel and slice lotus stems into thin slices. Heat mustard or normal oil in a pan and fry the stems till they are brown. Deep fry potatoes as well.

In a separate pan heat mustard oil and add jeera to it. Once the aroma releases add clove and cinnamon. The add grated onion till it turns a nice golden brown colour, then add ginger-garlic paste and fry for another 2 minutes.

Now add tomato puree and cook till oil separates, then add your dry spices except amchoor and garam masala. Add fried lotus stem and aloo and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Finish by adding garam masala and amchoor, sautee for 2 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with your choice of accompaniments.

(Recipe courtesy Sinamon Kitchen)