Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, slammed a troll who attacked her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The troll had left a comment on an Instagram post promoting a new profile of Navya, in which she had spoken about growing up around strong 'working women'.

Navya, who graduated from Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design, recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality. In a profile on Vogue, she spoke about the influence women in her family have had on her.

Navya Nanda isnt tolerating any attacks on her mother.





Responding to a person who dropped a comment wondering what Navya's mother does for a living, she replied, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother," and added a smiley face emoticon.

Sharing a screengrab of the comment, she wrote in an Instagram Story, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

This isn't the first time that Navya has responded to trolls. While many lauded her efforts when she launched Project Naveli last month, a few said some unkind words as well. One person wrote, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and wrote, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support." Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied, "I do have a job actually."

