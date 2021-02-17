Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, slammed a troll who attacked her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The troll had left a comment on an Instagram post promoting a new profile of Navya, in which she had spoken about growing up around strong 'working women'.
Navya, who graduated from Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design, recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality. In a profile on Vogue, she spoke about the influence women in her family have had on her.
Responding to a person who dropped a comment wondering what Navya's mother does for a living, she replied, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother," and added a smiley face emoticon.
Sharing a screengrab of the comment, she wrote in an Instagram Story, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."
Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
This isn't the first time that Navya has responded to trolls. While many lauded her efforts when she launched Project Naveli last month, a few said some unkind words as well. One person wrote, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and wrote, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support." Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied, "I do have a job actually."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not acting, Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After being trolled, Kangana says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she never compared herself to Tom Cruise, but that a stunt director who'd worked with the both of them did.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'
- Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer on set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from on-set harassment to trolling
- From being harassed by a director to tackling trolls who believed she had undergone plastic surgery, here are the biggest revelations Priyanka Chopra made in her memoir, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'
- Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Hrithik overcame his stammer: 'You can compare it to hell'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, because of her dress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic shares a perfect family time pic with Hardik, son Agastya
- Natasa Stankovic and and Hardik Pandya shared a cute picture of their family time with their little son, Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'a smiling young man'
- Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandeep Nahar was 'shocked' at Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Suchitra Pillai
- Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox