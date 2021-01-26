IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask. See it in action
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask. See it in action

Amitabh Bachchan showed off his new Covid-19 mask on social media, and his grandchildren -- Navya and Agastya Nanda -- couldn't get enough of it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan shows off his new mask.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, are big fans of his 'new acquisition' -- a mask with sensors that lights up in-sync with what the wearer is saying.

Amitabh took to social media on Tuesday to extend his best wishes to his fanbase on the occasion of Republic Day (and also show off his new mask). He said in the video, "Hello everybody, just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition..."

He then fastened the mask behind his ear, and said, "Happy Republic Day to all of you," and repeated the message in Hindi. He ended the video by folding his hands and laughing heartily.

In the comments section, Navya wrote, "Hahahahahaha love it," while Agastya dropped a laughter emoji. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy also reacted with emojis.

Navya recently made her Instagram account public, and has accumulated over two-and-a-half lakh followers. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

Both Navya and Agastya have verified profiles on Instagram, and they share a mixture of personal pictures and childhood throwbacks.

Amitabh was last seen on screen in Gulabo Sitabo. He recently wrapped up the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and has projects such as Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan navya nanda agastya nanda republic day

Related Stories

tv

KBC 12: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath can't contain excitement at being subject of question, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, says his family never locked doors: 'Now I am told to lock my tongue'

PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:50 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP