Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes almost all old ones

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has returned to Instagram with fresh new pictures. He had deleted his last few posts from the app recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is back on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has purged his Instagram account of almost all his old posts. On Saturday, he shared new pictures of himself, a drastic shift from his usual, cryptic posts.

In the new pictures, Agastya Nanda is seen lounging on some cushions in a black jacket, blue pants and white shirt. He is seen looking somewhere in the distance as warm light of the golden hour falls on his face. He did not share any caption with the photos.

Agastya's followers showered him with compliments. Maheep Kapoor called him 'handsome' while Vikram Phadnis wrote, "Handsome howwwww are uuu." A follower wrote, "Golden hour photoshoot with the gals." Another comment read, "Smile so bright I have to wear sunglasses."

Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He also has an elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya had made his Instagram account public in October last year. His posts had left even Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt confused.

Agastya used quirky pictures and had given his feed a scrapbook-like feel. Navya had replied in the comments section, “Oh hello.” In the comments section of another post, Navya asked, “Are you trying to be edgy?”

A post showed a picture of Agastya, with the words ‘I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck’ written next to him. Alia wrote, “hahaha exactly please explain your actions”.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's fans ask his sister who Vamika looks like, here's what she said

Last year in May, Amitabh had shared a photo with Agastya from the gym. Many fans mentioned how he looked a lot like YouTuber Carry Minati. “Carry kya hota hai (What is Carry)?” Amitabh had replied to a fan's comment.

Amitabh was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. His next few projects include Brahmastra, Jhund and Goodbye.

