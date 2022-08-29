Amitabh Bachchan's Indian-American fan installs actor's life-size statue worth 60 lakh at his house. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan boasts a huge fan following all around the world. Now an Indian American family from New Jersey has installed a statue of him outside their home. They also shared the photos on their Twitter handle. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares funny poem to mock his own outfit, fans call it 'result of doing an ad with Ranveer Singh'

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Gopi Sheth wrote, “On Saturday, August 27th we placed @SrBachchan statue in the front of our new home in Edison NJ USA. Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated in Mr Bachchan’s statue inauguration ceremony.”

Gopi told PTI, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”

Gopi, who arrived in the US from Dahod in eastern Gujarat in 1990, has been running www.BigBEFamily.com, a website for "Big B Extended Family", for the past three decades. According to Gopi, Amitabh is aware of the statue and that he told him he does not deserve this kind of treatment but did not stop him from doing so.

The life-size statue which shows Bachchan seated in his Kaun Banega Crorepati pose was specially designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project, Gopi said, cost him more than USD75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs).

Amitabh made his acting debut in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. He later appeared in blockbuster films such as Agneepath, Deewar, Sharaabi, Sholay, and many others. He is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Amitabh will then be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

