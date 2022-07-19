Amitabh Bachchan shares funny poem to mock his own outfit, fans call it 'result of doing an ad with Ranveer Singh'

Amitabh Bachchan has mocked himself over his new look, hoodie paired with harem pants. The 79-year-old shared two pictures of himself along with a hilarious poem describing his outfit. Soon after, his fans started comparing him to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his experimental fashion choices. Also read: Ranveer Singh reacts as Amitabh Bachchan poses in 'glares of the 70’ in old pic

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Pahanne ko dedia pyjama, laga saree ko faada, aage chhoti jeb dedi, aur peejhe laga hai naada (They have given me a pyjama which looks like it has been torn out of a saree. It has small pockets in the front and the tie-string at the back).”

A fan commented on his outfit on Twitter, "When you want to challenge Ranveer Singh." Another said, "Ranveer Singh ke saath ad karne ka natija hai (This is the result of doing an ad with Ranveer Singh)." One more fan said on Instagram, “Sir Ranveer se dosti kr ley kya (have you become friends with Ranveer).” A comment also read, “Sir, lagta hai ye pyjama Ranveer Singh ne design kia hai (It seems Ranveer has designed this pyjama.” A fan even called him “New Ranveer Singh” in the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his picture on Instagram as well.

Amitabh regularly posts pictures of himself on social media, sometimes new and sometimes old. On Monday, he dropped a throwback picture from the sets of his 1978 film Trishul and mentioned how the trend of big sunglasses is being followed by the new generation. He captioned the post, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70' .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today's stars wearing similar" followed by joined hand emoticons.

Amitabh will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K. He has already wrapped up the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai.

