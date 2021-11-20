Amitabh Bachchan's msg for Abhishek Bachchan after watching Bob Biswas trailer: 'I am proud to say you are my son'

Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas trailer has earned praise from his fans and colleagues alike. However, the one man who is very proud of the actor's latest work is his father Amitabh Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh took to Twitter to praise the trailer and his son. He wrote, “I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!” with several clapping hands emojis. Abhishek reacted to him, “Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us.” along with flexed biceps and folded hands emoji.

Abhishek had shared the trailer on Friday. He said, “Nomoshkar. Meet Bob! #BobisBack #NomoshkarEkMinute #BobBiswas.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's late father-in-law Yusuf Husain also features in the film. Reacting to the trailer, he wrote, “Loved the trailer! And to see my father-in-law in perhaps his last film makes it emotional.” Abhishek replied to him, “As it did us too. He’s wonderful in the film.”

Many others also praised Bob Biswas trailer. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Look forward to this !!! Congratulations to the whole team.” Abhishek thanked her saying, “Dhonobad, Huma.” Abhishek thanked others as well in a similar manner.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani commented, "What a courageous step for a young director/maker!!! You must be so so proud @sujoy_g #BobBiswas new rendition totally lives up to the iconic character we saw in your Classic. Congrats to the whole team. @juniorbachchan you seem to have loved every minute. #BobisBack."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Anurag Basu reacted, “Phataphati Boss!!”

Also read: Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan steps into Saswata Chatterjee's shoes as the chonky, forgetful, killing machine

Bob Biswas revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas who featured originally in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. Written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Bob Biswas is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.