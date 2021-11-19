Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan steps into Saswata Chatterjee's shoes as the chonky, forgetful, killing machine

The first trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas is out. The film tells the origin story of Kahaani's deceivingly simple assassin, Bob Biswas, played by Saswata Chatterjee in the original movie. While Sujoy Ghosh directed the original, his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh has directed the spin-off. The film releases on Zee5 on December 3.

In the film, Abhishek's Bob appears to have lost his memory. However, most suspect he is just putting up a show. He is married to a hot wife, played by Chitrangda Singh and has a daughter and a son. He appears to have forgotten all about his murdering past, until he is roped in for a new hit job.

Watch the trailer here:

Fans are already impressed by Abhishek's work in the movie. “I love how Abhishek is challenging himself as an actor, I still believe his best work is yet to come,” wrote one in the comments section on YouTube. “This looks like a killer prequel of Kahaani! Eagerly waiting to see the banger performance of AB jr,” wrote another.

Others, however, missed Saswata, who made the character iconic with his deadpan expressions and the sinister look in his eyes. “Might be the film will become super hit but Saswata Chatterjee will be missed ... after hearing the name BOB BISWAS the first thing comes in the mind is Saswata Chatterjee ...no one can replace him,” wrote one. “No way near to what Saswata Chatterjee delivered in Kahaani,” commented another.

Kahaani starred Vidya Balan in the lead role and received rave reviews from critics and audiences. It is also considered among the best thrillers made in Bollywood. Vidya played a pregnant woman looking for her husband in Kolkata. She also tries to escape the clutches of Bob, who has been sent out to threaten, and later murder her.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times in 2012, Saswata had said, “It’s a unique character. I would never do something similar to it again. I don’t think an actor should have any particular image, and that’s the reason I would not ever take up a similar role again."