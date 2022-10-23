Amitabh Bachchan says he cut a vein on his leg, got stitches

Amitabh Bachchan had an accident recently and cut a vein on his left calve on the sets of his popular game . He had to rush to the hospital and undergo treatment that involved a few stitches to stop the bleeding. The actor has shared details of the accident on his blog. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan attend Anand Pandit’s Diwali party)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of a team of staff and docs in time .. the throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the … aahhh never mind .. ! its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope .. its quite fresh and with opinion and advice,” Amitabh wrote in his blog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that he is not allowed to even walk on a treadmill and wrote, "In admittance, the medical to not stand, to not move, to not strain on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted !! At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the griefs of existence .. but extremes do not and never last .. they either perish or leave an indelible mark .. at strategic places on the body or bodies .. that is an embarrassment .. takes a while to step out of it, so help me God .. !!!"

Amitabh was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project, Brahmastra Part One Shiva. He is now gearing up for the release of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai that also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa and Boman Irani. The film is set to hit theatres on November 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON