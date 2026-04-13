Amitabh Bachchan says he is in immense grief after Asha Bhosle's death: ‘Her soul shall remain forever with us’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. The singer, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated in the Indian music industry, breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Several actors took to social media to remember the iconic singer, and said that her demise has marked the end of an era. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news highlights: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, Bollywood says ‘end of an era’)

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote for Asha Bhosle

Amitabh Bachchan penned a tribute for Asha Bhosle after her death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog account and wrote, “Sorrow and grief. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us.”

He added, “In immense grief .. Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music .. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us ..Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised ..🙏”

On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.

Asha Bhosle’s death

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON