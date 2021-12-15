Amitabh Bachchan says ‘vadhaiyaan’ to ‘humble’ Sham Kaushal for Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding. See post

Amitabh Bachchan sent best wishes to newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in an Instagram post. The 79-year-old actor dedicated a post to Vicky’s father, action director Sham Kaushal, and called him an ‘endearing human’ as he congratulated him.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Sham Kaushal for several projects, described him as ‘humble’ in his post. Amitabh also shared a photo with Vicky’s father while saying ‘vadhaiyaan (congratulations).’

“On set with Action Director Sham Kaushal, Vicky’s father… been working with him for ages... a most humble endearing and loveable human...Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan,” Amitabh captioned the photo in which he can be seen shaking hands with Sham. The photo appears to be from a film set.

Reacting to the post, Vicky responded with a one-word comment. “Sir,” he wrote with an exclamation, adding a bunch of red hearts and folded hands icons. Vicky’s comment garnered over 2,400 ‘likes’ overnight.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9. Their wedding festivities took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur under strict security restrictions. Since the wedding, the couple have been releasing photos from the functions on social media. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities included mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies. In one of the photos from the sangeet, Katrina is seen dancing her heart out with her father-in-law. “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar (Mehendi ceremony looks nice when the family dances together),” she captioned the photos.

Announcing they are husband and wife, Vicky and Katrina shared identical posts on their wedding day, along with this beautiful note: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On Tuesday, Vicky and Katrina flew back to Mumbai from their honeymoon. Hand-in-hand, they posed for the paparazzi at the airport.