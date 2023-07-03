Amitabh Bachchan shares video of meeting fans outside Jalsa, thanks them for their affection: 'Every Sunday since 1982'

For decades, it has been a ritual of sorts for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to step out and wave at the fans gathered in front of Jalsa, his house in Mumbai. On Monday, the actor shared a video of his recent meeting with fans outside Jalsa, and wrote about doing so 'every Sunday since 1982'. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan breaks ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa barefoot, here's why

Amitabh Bachchan's video

Amitabh Bachchan shared a new video from his Sunday meet with fans.

The veteran actor took to Instagram Reels to share a video capturing moments from his latest meet-and-greet with fans outside his Mumbai residence. In the video, Amitabh is seen greeting a sea of fans waiting outside Jalsa. He folded his fans and smiled as he greeted them. The video also captured some emotional fans tearing up after meeting the actor.

For his fans, he wrote in his caption, “My gracious love... ever... for your affection! Every Sunday since 1982!!!”

Reactions to Amitabh's video

Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Legend." Actor Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Amitabh Sir respect..." One more said, "The one and only… Mr Bachchan (heart emojis)." A comment also read, "The best actor in the world – India is blessed."

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday meet with fans

Earlier this year, the actor had shared a picture of himself and his fans from a similar meeting outside Jalsa, and wrote in his Instagram caption, "Sunday by the Gates... from 1982, each Sunday without fail... the love the affection and my emotion... my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason.”

Last week, Amitabh met fans wearing shoes outside Jalsa. Taking to his blog, he spoke about why he did so, writing, “… and a big difference today... SHOES... shoes because, shooting bare feet, whole of yesterday, gave rise to a rise in what is generally referred to bumps in the foot... named blisters... a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for long so taking precaution .. so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered... (folded hands emoji).”

Amitabh Bachchan's latest projects

He will be seen soon in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Amitabh also has Section 84. The Ribhu Dasgupta film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. Moreover, Amitabh will play an important role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film Ganapath. It is set to be released in October this year.

