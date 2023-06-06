Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he goes out to meet fans bare feet

Actor Amitabh Bachchan maintained the Sunday tradition and greeted his fans outside Jalsa, one of his homes in Mumbai. The actor posted a bunch of pictures on his blog where he talked about the change in outfits with time, where one aspect has remained constant: comfort. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls himself 'idiot', apologises, expresses gratitude to fan over this error. Here's what happened) Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside Jalsa.

Amitabh's latest blog

Amitabh penned a detailed note in his blog and talked about a number of things, from going out to meet everyone with bare feet, to posting a number of pictures of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. Amitabh was seen in a red and blue jacket paired over white kurta. In some of the pictures from the blog he was seen waving at his fans, and greeting them with folded hands.

Who goes out wearing socks?

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. “ who goes out wearing socks and bare feet “ .. I say ..’I DO” ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? “You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!”" The Pink actor also talked about the importance of comfort wear and said, "Comfort be the elements of use in these times of uncared for attitudes , breaking away from any tradition that could have been imposed .. Shoes .. The comfort of the ‘sneakers’ or whatever else they may be called .. the nikes, the other brands , all .. now the formal wear irrespective .. that black patent leather, that polished bright , whatever , has disappeared .. the white bordered comfort wear be the IT .. !"

He concluded by sharing an anecdote about a French tournament where Yannik Noah gave a presentation in jeans, and how that was seemed as a surprising choice by the commentators. "Now the entire World is comforted by jeans and sneakers .. and the ladies with the same attire - even tights - for ease of movement at work .. Oh ! this is a lovely World .. !!! COVER THY MODESTY .. WITH PRIDE .. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS .."

Last year, Amitabh had written in his blog that the number of fans coming to meet him outside his Mumbai home had ‘lessened’. “… I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera... " he wrote. Amitabh recently resumed his weekly meet and greet with fans outside the gate of his Mumbai residence. Every Sunday, he comes out of his house and greets the fans gathered there.

Amitabh was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. Fans will now see Amitabh in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

