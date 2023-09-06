Amitabh Bachchan shares goofy slo-mo video with smiling Jaya Bachchan. Watch

Only Amitabh Bachchan can get Jaya Bachchan to smile like that. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share a goofy video with his wife as they waited around on the sets of a commercial shoot. The slo-mo video captured Jaya sporting a rare smile. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls working with Aishwarya Rai on Kajra Re: ‘Tab woh humari bahu nahi thi, ab hai’)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were likely shooting for a commercial.

The video shows Amitabh looking handsome in a white outfit with a heavy necklace. Next to him in a chair is Jaya in her silk white saree and golden-maroon necklace. She looks radiant with her nude makeup and silver hair tied back in a bun. Amitabh films himself in slo-mo, then pans the camera to Jaya, who flashes a smile. Watch it here:

Fans of the actor and even some Bollywood colleagues loved watching the video. “The cutest,” wrote their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Daughter Shweta Nanda also commented, “cute.” Bipasha Basu also wrote, “So cute.”

A fan commented, “Only amitji has the guts to click jayaji.” Someone else hilariously called back to a viral video of Jaya getting angry at the paparazzi and commented, “ye koi jagah hai slo-mo video nikalne ki Amit ji (Amit ji, is this a place to film slo-mo videos).” Another left a wholesome comment: “Sir you both look like my mummy papa when they go for a trip and are trying to send us videos so that they can show us the place and forget that they can easily switch it to back camera and record. But these moments are so cute and precious.”

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played the Punjabi matriarch who wants to control the lives of all her family members. Her role and work was appreciated by fans and critics equally.

Amitabh is busy these days with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He will be seen in Kalki 2898 and Ganapath.

