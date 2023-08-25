Amitabh Bachchan recalls working with Aishwarya Rai on Kajra Re: ‘Tab woh humari bahu nahi thi, ab hai’

Amitabh Bachchan who keeps sharing insights from his personal and professional lives on Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently talked about working with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai on the song Kajra Re. Amitabh recently returned as the host of the show's 15th season. In the latest episode, a contestant asked him about Mirza Ghalib and the veteran ended up talking about Aishwarya. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai teaches daughter Aaradhya the legacy of her surname Aishwarya Rai in Kajra Re with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh on Aishwarya Rai

In the episode, after a question about Ballimaran, Amitabh said, "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein bol the (Kajra Re had all three of us. Aishwarya wasn’t my daughter-in-law then, but she is now. She was my daughter-in-law in the song. It had lyrics about Ballimaran).” Amitabh further requested the crew of the show to play Kajra Re on the screen.

Kajra Re

Directed by Shaad Ali, Kajra Re featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing together for the first time. The song was from the film Bunty Aur Babli, which had the father-son duo alongside Rani Mukerji in the lead. It released in 2005. Kajra Re was one of the highlights of the film, which became even more popular when the news of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding broke.

Abhisheka and Aishwarya

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony. They became parents to their first child, a daughter they named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and is yet to announce her next project. Abhishek's latest outing is R Balki's Ghoomer, which was released on August 18. The sports drama has Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, and revolves around the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson (played by Saiyami Kher) who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (played by Abhishek).

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

