Amitabh Bachchan shares how old age is challenging his work now, talks about the ‘errors’ he makes

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the projects that come his way wondering if he will "be able to do justice to it". Taking to his blog on Friday night, the 82-year-old actor called himself a "mere puppet", adding that he is "told to do and act in a certain manner as per the director's direction". Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his work and age.

Amitabh talks about work, its challenges

Amitabh wrote how he doesn't have much idea about the state of the movie industry. "Meetings and meetings and meetings abound for work to come .. and this makes it a test, a challenge .. what to take what to refute what to politely refuse ..The point is that the discussions eventually end up with the topic of the Film Industry, and its functioning and the State it is in ..None of which I am conversant with AT ALL."

Amitabh calls himself a 'mere puppet'

"The concern has ever been, what is the work I am getting and will I or shall I be able to do justice to it .. what happens after that is a blur .. the Production, the Costs, the Marketing, the Exhibition .. et al. .. just an unknown non-understandable dark, blur …Selecting a project has ever been the decisions of the ‘other’ - the makers and the writers and all those concerned with the making of a film. I am a mere puppet, told to do and act in a certain manner as per the director's direction .. and that is it," he added.

Amitabh opens up on 'several errors made'

The actor also talked about what inspires him to improvise on set and how getting older is also affecting his work. "Whatever creative burst of innovation that comes .. is purely an on the spot react, nothing more .. no research no preparation no discussions, just be on set and follow the flow ..And as you age, it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorise; it’s the multiple age-related contingencies that need to be followed to be able to deliver and deliver content as asked. And then you come home and realise the several errors made and how to repair them .. a midnight call to the Director to be given another chance to improve or correct," he concluded his post. The actor has been working for about six decades now and taking up one project after another.

About Amitabh's projects

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.