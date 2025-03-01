‘Gaye the, waapis aagaye’: Is Amitabh Bachchan's tweet a cheeky jibe at Trump-Zelensky showdown?

The Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump clash at the White House on Friday has got the world in a chokehold. Not just political analysts but even people on the internet are shocked at the heated exchange between the Ukrainian President and the US President. Even Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan seems to have something to say. Amitabh Bachchan's tweet is a perfect fit for the Zelensky-Trump showdown.

What did Amitabh Bachchan tweet

On Saturday morning, Amitabh took to Twitter to share a tweet, seemingly aimed at what transpired at the White House. “Gaye the, wapas aagaye (Went there but came back),” he wrote. Many assumed that it suited the situation too perfectly to be about anything else.

“JELENSKI gaye the Ameraica wapas aagaye beizzat hoke (Zelensky went to America but came back after getting disrespected),” wrote one. “Even Bachchan sir has more diplomatic skills than Zelensky. Even he can say things in a subtle manner,” wrote another.

Even comedian Vir Das tweeted, “Zelenskyy walked into a planned televised ambush and his ego took the bait. Massive political blunder to lose poise like that.”

What went down in White House?

Zelenskyy departed the White House on Friday after an unprecedented verbal clash in the Oval Office between him and Trump and Vice President J D Vance. In the verbal exchange in the Oval Office that played out in front of the global media, Trump said to Zelenskyy, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War Three. You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should.”

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders unravelled in the Oval Office.

When Zelenskyy referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014, Vance hit back, saying, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. ... you should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference.”

Minutes after the showdown in the Oval Office ended, Trump said in a statement, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.