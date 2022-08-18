Amitabh Bachchan shares identical Janmashami scenes from his, Abhishek Bachchan's films; fans say 'like father like son'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video giving out glimpses of the Janmashtami celebrations from his movie, Khud-Daar and also a similar celebration from son Abhishek Bachchan's film Happy New Year. The mirrored celebratory scenes were shared by Amitabh on social media on the occasion of Janmashtami. Fans were amazed to see just how similar the two scenes were. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan: Shweta’s wish for Abhishek Bachchan came giftwrapped like this)

The video begins with a sequence from Amitabh's 1982 film Khud-Daar where his character can be seen climbing a human pyramid to break the dahi handi, a common ritual on Janmashtami in Maharashtra. The song Mach Gaya Shor plays in the background during the sequence. The video then moves to a scene from Happy New Year (2014) with Abhishek's character doing the same as Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani watch.

Reacting to the video in the comments, Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Oh AB @bachchan you made me laugh so much in this.” One of his fans commented, “Bollywood king of Shahenshah.” Another fan wrote, “Happy Janmastami.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the video. Some fans wrote comments saying “like father like son,” pointing out the identical sequences decades apart.

Abhishek was last seen in the film 2022 Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will reportedly be seen in SSS 7, remake of 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. He will also return for the next season of his Prime Video web series Breathe: Into the Shadows next year.

Currently, Amitabh is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will also star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9. He also has Goodbye in the pipeline, whichlm also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

