Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shweta Bachchan’s wish for Abhishek Bachchan came giftwrapped like this

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The special day is here. This year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 11. Like all siblings, the Bollywood siblings have also started basking in the festivities. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the pure love between the siblings and the promise of holding onto each other till forever. On this day, the sister ties the Rakhi or the amulet on the brother’s hand. The amulet denotes protection from all kinds of evil that may come in the way of the brother. The brother, on the other hand, showers the sister with gifts and love and promises of protecting her always.

While we celebrate the beautiful love of the siblings, Shweta Bachchan shared the sweetest Rakhi wish for brother Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta went for a trip down the memory lane and fished out a blast from the past as she shared her wish for her brother. The picture, which is from their childhood album, also featured dad Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, cuties Abhishek and Shweta can be seen lying down on the bed, cuddled with dad Amitabh, who can be seen looking at the camera. Packed with cushions, books and each other, the siblings can be seen smiling with all their hearts.

With the picture, Shweta also gave us a sneak peek of what their sibling relationship looks like - “Packed like sardines,” an excerpt of her post read. “You get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada - Happy Rakhi,” Shweta wrote further. Take a look at her post here:

Amitabh Bachchan married actor Jaya Bachchan in 1973 and welcomes Shweta in 1974. The couple welcomed Abhishek in 1976. Shweta, unlike brother Abhishek, did not trace her parents’ footsteps into the film industry. She instead donned many hats – she was a columnist and an author of a best-selling novel.