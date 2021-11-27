Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen pic from wedding in a sehra on father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an unseen picture from his wedding on the occasion of his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 114th birth anniversary on Saturday. The picture shows the renowned late poet looking at Amitabh, who is seen with a sehra on his head.

Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) on June 3, 1973. He is the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Amitabh and Jaya are parents to two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Talking about his father, the senior actor wrote on his blog, "My Father, my all .. November 27th his birth in the year 1907 ..Which makes it his 114th Anniversary ..He is in the heavens, with my Mother and they celebrate .. as do we , in thought word and deed .."

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at their wedding.

Sharing more details about the picture, he wrote, "But first. Those rare moments when one would find himself rushing against the winds to prevent the distance between us and to close it down as soon as it can be.

The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion, of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart .."

He added, "This could have been unknown for long facilitating years, to give not expected versions and lastly large scale informations of the insides ; but as time passed by, as does now , they explained purposely, the values of education and similarity ..Be in peace and love .."

Amitabh is currently hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He recently hosted school kids from across the country in the Students Special Week. A contestant named Aradhay Gupta told him that he wanted to become a television journalist and interview Amitabh Bachchan one day. In a mock interview, he asked the actor, “Your voice is been recorded for Alexa so, at your home, when Jaya aunty says 'Alexa switch on the AC', does Alexa answer or do you say 'Yes, ma'am'?” the young contestant asked. Amitabh was left speechless and asked him to leave, in humour.