Amitabh Bachchan gets grand welcome by fans, is showered in flowers as he steps out on birthday. Watch

Veteran Amitabh Bachchan is no less than a God to his fans. To prove the same, his admirers reached the gates of his Mumbai house, Jalsa, with garlands and flowers. The actor stepped outside to greet his fans and was showered with blessings. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 81st birthday with fans outside Jalsa; gets hugs from Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya

Amitabh meets fans

Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzi video showed Amitabh Bachchan in a traditional wear as he stood on a platform. He greeted fans with folded hands and waved at everyone. He was seen thanking everyone as people wished him.

Many were busy trying to capture the moment on their mobile phones. The actor's popular songs were also being played on speakers in celebration of the special day. As the video was shared online, many fans further extended their wishes.

Internet wishes Amitabh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of them wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post, “Many happy returns of this auspicious day. Many more days you have to be with us. Stay happy and let us be happy. You are a living legend. We all inspire about your intense work still this age. Happy birth day sir.” “Simple and pure,” added another. One also said, “Shehsaah of Bollywood industry.”

Amitabh's 81st birthday

The sea of fans has been waiting outside Amitabh's house since Thursday night. Previously, several videos and pictures showed the actor greeting fans. Not only him, but also his family members stepped out to see the fans.

In a video, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted waiting at the entrance of the house. Aishwarya Rai, too, had joined them. She was seemingly on a video call with someone, most likely her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan, and showed him the crowd outside their house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Navya took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo with Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Nana.” On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan also shared a post to wish her father on his special day. She shared a collage image and added, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." Meanwhile, warm wishes from Bollywood celebrities are currently pouring in for Amitabh on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.