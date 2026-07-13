Amitabh Bachchan speaks out on ‘unfair decisions’ being made in World Cup 2026: ‘We never know who the best team is’

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is now in its final week. After a month of compelling football across North America, England, Argentina, Spain and France have survived every test thrown at them. Now comes the toughest one. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been avidly following the game and because of the time, has lost the track of his own personal timeline. Taking to his Tumblr, the actor penned a long and candid take on the World Cup fever and how he has been thinking about all the youngsters who have been given the chance to play for their country.

What Amitabh wrote

Amitabh Bachchan has commented on the team performances in this year's World Cup.

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Beginning his post, he wrote, “The timelines and the idea of time has gone awry .. the reason of course is the WC 2026 .. times to see are weird and makes our days even worse .. but we see we cheer we have remorse .. and we see with great distress the unfair decisions being made for one and not for the other .. and we get excited over the victories of those Countries that we had never imagined would make it to the WC challenge. Most of the renowned and well known Football countries have with great regret lost .. that is surprising .. but elated by the fact that those we never imagined have given fight and gained recognition. They keep saying 'may the best team win' .. but we never know who the best team is until the results come out.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “Most of the teams playing with each other for their Country, have played in Competitions and other Championships and the players have been common .. so many that play for England are also playing in other Championships , with England team members and know each other well and know their game .. friendly off the turf, competitive on it because they represent their Country .. it's a strange situation, but the game goes on. Like in IPL the players play for different team franchises , and become competitors for each other .. but when they are all put together for the national team they are ONE, needs character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “Most of the teams playing with each other for their Country, have played in Competitions and other Championships and the players have been common .. so many that play for England are also playing in other Championships , with England team members and know each other well and know their game .. friendly off the turf, competitive on it because they represent their Country .. it's a strange situation, but the game goes on. Like in IPL the players play for different team franchises , and become competitors for each other .. but when they are all put together for the national team they are ONE, needs character.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The rapidity of change towards betterment is a boon .. the youth see and benefit from it .. the elders express surprise and wonder why this did not occur when they were young .. and now it is too late .. late to be witness to what else shall follow in the years to come .. we won't we there, but our young will and that is a satisfaction .. of sorts. There is a bit of Sun out around where I live and I need to soak in whatever little I can .. have not seen the Sun for months,” he concluded.

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In the last two matches, Argentina continued to raise concerns, particularly after its win against Egypt a few days ago. Lionel Scaloni's men needed extra time for the third successive knockout match despite Switzerland playing with ten men for more than an hour. Even then, the European side repeatedly exposed Argentina's defensive frailties before Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez finally sealed qualification.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup may be set for another major change. Just one year after expanding the tournament to 48 teams, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that football’s governing body will discuss a proposal to increase the field to 64 nations for the 2030 World Cup.

Amitabh is currently busy shooting his next, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.