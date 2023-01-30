Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday hail U-19 women's world cup team: 'Khatiya khadi kardi'

All from Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol to Farhan Akhtar and Ananya Panday have given a shout out to the Women's U-19 team who won their first cricket World Cup on Sunday. While Amitabh Bachchan said “khatiya khadi kardi (gave them lot of trouble)”, Taapsee asked her fans to remember the faces of the cricketers who achieved the feet. Also read: Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra laud 'legend' Sania Mirza after final Grand Slam: ‘You’ve been an inspiration'

Taking to Twitter post the World Cup win, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "INDIA CHAMPIONS !! Women's U-19 world cup champions in cricket .. beat the British hands down .. khatiya khadi kar di .. INDIA."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted after the World Cup win.

Taapsee Pannu, who was seen in cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu last year, took to her Instagram Stories to give a shout out to the winning squad. She wrote with a few pictures of the cricket team, "The smiles on the faces of these young girls is priceless. Congratulations Champions. Let's remember these faces. We won our first World Cup in women history today. And happy birthday captain Shefali Verma. You finally got the well deserved gift. That's the first World Cup for the ladies…And I'm sure there are many more to come…we have just started!"

Taapsee Pannu shared several pictures of the team on her Instagram Stories.

Kajol also tweeted, "The world CHAMPION #U19T20WorldCup goes to the #WomenInBlue You’ve made us all proud! #TeamIndia." Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter, “Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Super proud of each and every one of you.”

Ananya Panday also gave a shout out to the girls. She tweeted, "The #WomenInBlue are making history!! What a victory!!! Heartiest congratulations to @TheShafaliVerrma& #TeamIndia, you all have made us so so proud by bringing home the first ever #U19T20WorldCup. Kudos to the dedication & hard work put in by the entire team."

Farhan Akhtar also wrote, “Congratulations to the India Women's U-19 team on winning the T20 World Cup 2023. Onwards and upwards.” Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “Heartiest congratulations and heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to our girls under 19 cricket team for giving us a wonderful victory in #U19T20WorldCup . Bless you all!” Esha Deol also wrote, “Congratulations girls fantastic.” Kareena also shared a screenshot of a news article on the same along with a clapping emoji.

