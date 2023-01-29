Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra laud 'legend' Sania Mirza after final Grand Slam: ‘You’ve been an inspiration'

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan praised Tennis 'legend' Sania Mirza after she announced her final Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Friday. Sania and Rohan Bopanna came second to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open mixed doubles final. (Also Read | Dia Mirza recalls watching Sania Mirza play as a child, Riteish Deshmukh calls her GOAT)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of Sania with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. She wrote, "Legend @mirzasaniar (folded hands, red heart, and eyes with tears emojis)."

Kajol shared a video of an emotional Sania breaking down after her final Grand Slam match. She captioned the post, "You have always made India and women everywhere look up to you.. and you always will (red heart and national flag emojis) @MirzaSania." In the video, Sania said, "I am still gonna play a couple of tournaments. The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne."

"It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old. That was scary enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great finals...I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career in a Grand Slam," said an emotional Sania in the post-match interview.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of Sania, on Twitter, holding the National Flag and smiling. He captioned the post, "To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us. Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten."

Sania won two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open women's doubles title with Martina Hingis in 2016 and the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. On Friday, Sania was competing in her final Grand Slam with Rohan Bopanna where the duo was defeated 7(7)-6(2), 6-2 by Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Love Again, and the series Citadel. Love Again will release in the US on February 10. Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa this year. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Kajol was recently seen in Salaam Venky, helmed by director Revathy. The film released on December 9, 2022. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi which premiered on Netflix. It also starred Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. In a cameo role, Abhishek will be next seen in the Ajay Devgan starrer and directorial Bholaa.

