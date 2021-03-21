Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release: 'That is unnerving'
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release: 'That is unnerving'

Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre, which will arrive in theatres. As fans wait to watch the film, Amitabh spoke about 'another strain,' hinting at the box office collections.

Taking to his blog post, Amitabh wrote, "There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving."

The actor also hinted that he will soon find his way to a vaccination centre and get the first shot. "The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue," he said. "Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it .. BUT .. work of the other faculties can be produced and executed and is done without hesitation," he added, referring to his recent eye surgery.

Amitabh also shared important life lessons. He pointed out that opinions could differ. He noted, "Nothing is sacrosanct , nothing close to the finality of the result and the time allocated for its development is ever in short supply."

"So .. buddy , wear it flaunt it decorate yourself in it .. flash it about in the mirror and be in the limelight for the moment .. it shall be here and here alone with thyself .. after it, shall be governed by the Ef .. their opinion matters and is supreme .. don’t object to it stupid !, thou shall be the one ostracised and driven into the ground, stuck in the mud of stuck .. !! the importance of the ‘see’ is the most .. once done it sees no more the seeing .. it has seen and passed by .. this is the lesson of life .. be within oneself .. speak when it is required to be spoken of and to .. for the input from a Pod Cast is fascinating .. it talks of the nature of politicians and subjects us to this : NEVER APOLOGISE (and) NEVER EXPLAIN," he said.

He also addressed cancel culture and said, "Its the season and decade of the young of the youth of them that populate the land greatly more than any other .. and they are WOKE .. so the WOKE and the CANCEL CULTURE , abounding above all the young and the nexG .. unknown to me but known now from one of the entire universe .."

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor admires Taapsee Pannu's 'sharp' batting skills, ahead of cricket-themed films Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

Apart from Chehre, Amitabh also has a few other movies in the pipeline. These include Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Jhund and Mayday.

