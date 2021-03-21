Shahid Kapoor admires Taapsee Pannu's 'sharp' batting skills, ahead of cricket-themed films Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Actor Taapsee Pannu has been working hard practising cricket for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She is giving her all to prepare for the film, in which she plays Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee has also been treating her fans with several pictures from the nets.
On Saturday, she took to social media platform Instagram and shared a post from her official Instagram handle. In the picture, Taapsee is seen working on her cover drive and the caption read, "Taking the cover drive literally! #WIP #ShabaashMithu"
Donning a pink tank top, black jeggings and a hat, Taapsee is seen practising in the nets. Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a comment on her post calling it ‘Sharp’.
Earlier, she had shared another picture from the set and had written, "'People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones' - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget." Her boyfriend Mathias Boe dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Yes!!" Taapsee's sister Shagun also dropped a few heart emojis. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film.
Taapsee also posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories that show her gearing up, wearing her gloves and knee pad, and heading to her sessions in the nets. The text on it read, "Gear up, head up and hit!" She also shared a few more videos from her net practice and one of them had the caption, "For a change, I was not the one about to get injured today!"
Last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, she is gearing up for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.
Shahid, meanwhile, will also play a cricketer in the upcoming film Jersey. The actor had been sharing regular social media updates from the sets, just like Taapsee. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The original stars Nani in the lead and tells the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make one final bid to play for India, after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Both the films have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles.
ALSO READ | Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in news for IT raids conducted at their premises.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects ₹5.22 cr
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work
- Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here
- The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated
- Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
When Rani Mukherji revealed the reason she fell in love with Aditya Chopra
- Rani Mukherji turned a year older on Sunday, March 21. The actor once revealed the reason she was drawn to her husband, director-producer Aditya Chopra.
Sooraj on nepotism: 'It make me angry, people think you don't work hard'
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal enjoy a boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh
- Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture with wife Natasha Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh. He made it clear that it wasn't a honeymoon picture.