Shahid Kapoor admires Taapsee Pannu's 'sharp' batting skills, ahead of cricket-themed films Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been working hard practising cricket for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She is giving her all to prepare for the film, in which she plays Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee has also been treating her fans with several pictures from the nets.

On Saturday, she took to social media platform Instagram and shared a post from her official Instagram handle. In the picture, Taapsee is seen working on her cover drive and the caption read, "Taking the cover drive literally! #WIP #ShabaashMithu"

Donning a pink tank top, black jeggings and a hat, Taapsee is seen practising in the nets. Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a comment on her post calling it ‘Sharp’.

Earlier, she had shared another picture from the set and had written, "'People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones' - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget." Her boyfriend Mathias Boe dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Yes!!" Taapsee's sister Shagun also dropped a few heart emojis. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film.

Taapsee also posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories that show her gearing up, wearing her gloves and knee pad, and heading to her sessions in the nets. The text on it read, "Gear up, head up and hit!" She also shared a few more videos from her net practice and one of them had the caption, "For a change, I was not the one about to get injured today!"

Last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, she is gearing up for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.

Shahid, meanwhile, will also play a cricketer in the upcoming film Jersey. The actor had been sharing regular social media updates from the sets, just like Taapsee. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The original stars Nani in the lead and tells the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make one final bid to play for India, after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Both the films have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides

She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in news for IT raids conducted at their premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON