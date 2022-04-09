Amitabh Bachchan video calls Jaya Bachchan on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wish her with old pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wished Jaya Bachchan on her 74th birthday. Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he wished Jaya over a video call as he was away from home, working on a project. (Also Read | When Jaya Bachchan saved Danny Denzongpa, Romesh Sharma from bullies: 'She may be small, but she’s a Bengali tigress')

Amitabh wrote, "...past the midnight hour and the FT with wife to wish her birthday 9th April and to admire the modern technology that allows us the benefit of seeing and hearing in real-time ..."

As he concluded his blog, Amitabh shared his candid pictures and wrote, "Pensive at times to think of the loss of opportunity in travel to meet dear ones soon .. but shall give the patience and all shall work out soon ..."

Abhishek Bachchan, taking to Instagram, shared an old picture of Jaya as she posed for the camera. In the monochrome photo, Jaya was seen looking sideways and smiling for the camera. She opted for ethnic wear in the picture, had a bindi on her forehead, kept her hair loose, and tucked a white rose behind her ear.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you. (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Shweta Bachchan commented, "Love it" while Navya dropped a red heart emoji. Tusshar Kapoor said, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty", Bobby Deol commented, "Happy happy birthday Aunty" and Chitrangda Singh wrote, "Happy birthday". Athiya Shetty wrote, "Favourite" and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart eyes and red heart emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, Navya shared a photo of Jaya, seemingly from her film Anamika (1973). In the photo, Jaya is seen looking away from the camera. She draped a white and yellow saree and tied her hair back. Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani (grandma) (red heart emoji)."

Navya shared a photo of Jaya.

Jaya married Amitabh on June 3, 1973. They have two children---Shweta and Abhishek. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and has two children---Navya and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughterAaradhya Bachchan.

Jaya has featured in many films such as Guddi (1971), Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972), Zanjeer and Abhimaan (1973), Kora Kagaz (1974), Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay (1975), Silsila (1981), Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

