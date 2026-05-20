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Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine check-up: source

Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine check-up: source

May 20, 2026 09:18 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Mega star Amitabh Bachchan visited the hospital for a routine monthly check-up, a source said, dismissing reports that the actor was hospitalised for three days due to stomach related issues.

Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine check-up: source

Bachchan, 83, who posts regularly on his blog and shares every update with his fans, is yet to comment on the reports.

The actor was seen attending the 'Sunday Darshan' outside his home 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, a regular ritual where he meets and greets the crowd outside.

But reports in a section of the media on Tuesday night claimed that the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for three days over the weekend due to stomach-related issues.

A source, however, said Bachchan went to the hospital for a regular medical examination.

"He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for checkup," the source said.

Amid unverified reports, Bachchan shared a cryptic poem on his blog in Hindi.

Bachchan is awaiting the release of Ribhu Dasgupta's "Section 84" and he will also be seen in the sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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