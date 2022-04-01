Amitabh Bachchan visits Rishikesh, performs puja and aarti at ghat. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently visited Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and also performed a puja. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged online in which he was also seen doing the Parmarth Ganga Aarti. He was accompanied by Swami Chidananda Saraswati. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic with Rashmika Mandanna with Pushpa reference, she responds with 'jhukega nahi')

For the occasion, Amitabh wore ethnic wear and sported glasses. In one of the pictures, Amitabh was also seen sitting on the stairs listening to Swami Chidananda Saraswati as he spoke on the mic.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a black and white picture of himself as he stood on the bank of the river. In the photo, he wrapped a shawl around himself and smiled, looking away from the camera.

Amitabh wrote, ".. the Ganga provokes divinity .. embraces the soul in a way no other can .. and emotes in a manner unknown to mankind .. we see, we hear we know but we do not ..."

The veteran actor has been sharing pictures from his shoots. Recently, he shared several photos of himself including a few with actor Rashmika Mandanna. He wrote in his blog, "and in the company of ‘Pushpa’ …!!!"

Amitabh and Rashmika will feature together in Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Abhishekh Khan, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta among others.

Meanwhile, apart from Goodbye, Amitabh will be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Runway 34, and The Intern remake in his pipeline.

Amitabh was last seen in the recently released film, Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is the story of the real-life Vijay Barse, who pioneered Slum Soccer in India. Amitabh essayed the role of football coach Vijay, who inspired slum children to take up the game.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Jhund is an entertainer of a different breed. A mix of sports and social drama, the film's is about how Vijay spots a bunch of youngsters in neighbouring slum, playing with a plastic barrel, and their potential to do better in life rather than stay drowned in crimes in Nagpur's underbelly."

