Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan wishes late Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh for debut film: ‘May you add another feather to his cap’
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wishes late Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh for debut film: ‘May you add another feather to his cap’

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh Shrivastava into the film industry with a tweet. Avitesh will make his debut with a film titled Sirf Ek Friday.
Amitabh Bachchan wished Avitesh Shrivastava for his Bollywood debut.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan extended warm wishes to Avitesh Shrivastava, the son of late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film titled Sirf Ek Friday. The film will be directed by Lloyd Baptista.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Avitesh... your Father Aadesh built some great music creativity... May you add another feather to his cap... My wishes ever for your launch .. #SirfEkFriday.” He added heart and folded hand emojis at the end.

RELATED STORIES

Aadesh, who died in 2015 after battling cancer, composed music for films such as Raajneeti, Baghban, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and more.

Sirf Ek Friday revolves around a young man whose life is all about fast cars and parties. He decides to follow his unwell mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor and goes through tedious training. “His mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teach him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in-depth to find his true self and become a great actor,” the official synopsis added.

Talking about the film, Avitesh said, “It’s such a huge honour and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is ‘dealing with some domestic Covid situations’ as staff member tests positive

Producer Deepak Mukut said that they were looking for an ‘unusual cast’. “It’s a poignant story and Avitesh’s raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence. The film explores the behind the scenes of an artist’s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor’s psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen,” he said.

Sirf Ek Friday is produced by Deepak, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amitabh bachchan
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP