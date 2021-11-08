Amitabh Bachchan writes of ‘deafeningly silent’ Diwali at Jalsa, family staying glued to phones

Actor Amitabh Bachchan rounded up his entire family for Diwali celebrations at his home last week. There was his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan and grandkids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

However, Amitabh wrote on his blog that the Diwali night had an ‘eerie silence’ about it. He also mentioned that his family members spent the night glued to their phones.

“The gaiety , the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity .. it has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers .. perhaps a GOI ruling against it , but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile,” he wrote.

“What has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory , remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face upto the challenges, for public consumption and beyond,” he added.

After Diwali, Amitabh a shared photo from the celebrations with his whole family. “Family prays and celebrates together .. Our greetings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Diwali,” he wrote on Instagram. Most members of the family wore white and golden outfits. Only Shweta wore a bright red suit.

Shweta also shared a picture of herself and Abhishek with their parents and captioned the photo as ‘pod’.

Amitabh currently hosts the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also has a bunch of movie in pipeline which include Brahmastra, the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, Jhund, Mayday and Goodbye.