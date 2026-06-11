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Ammy Virk backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row: ‘They ignored him when his films flopped’

In new interview, Ammy Virk suggested that Ranveer Singh was overlooked during his flops and is now being targeted when his career is back on track.

Jun 11, 2026 07:47 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor-singer Ammy Virk has voiced his support for Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy over the actor’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Reacting to the dispute between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment, Ammy questioned the producers’ timing, pointing out that they stayed silent when the actor was going through a rough patch at the box office but chose to act only after the success of Dhurandhar.

Ammy Virk and Ranveer Singh have previously worked together in Kabir Khan’s 83.

He suggested that Ranveer was overlooked during his flops and is now being targeted when his career is back on track.

Ammy supports Ranveer

During an interview with Connect Cine, Ammy addressed the controversy surrounding Don 3 and voiced his support for Ranveer amid the ongoing fallout over the film. The two have previously worked together in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Although he said he was unaware of the finer details of the controversy, Ammy backed Ranveer, stating that he has complete confidence in the actor and does not believe he could have acted wrongly. He feels Ranveer should not return any money to the producers.

Ammy said, “I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back. They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of 2-4 crore, take that and move on. Who is going to give 45 crore?”

Last week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its ban against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 row. It came after Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment complained about the actor following his walkout.

The controversy has gained momentum after the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to 45 crore.

 
excel entertainment ammy virk ranveer singh controversy
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