Amrita Rao asks RJ Anmol if he was insecure about her ‘earning big fat amount’, having ‘so many properties’ while dating

Amrita Rao turned interviewer in the latest episode of Couple of Things, an online series chronicling her love story with Anmol Sood, better known as RJ Anmol. She asked him if he was ever insecure or intimidated by her fame and financial status in the initial days of their relationship.

“When we started dating each other, I was already ‘the’ Amrita Rao, with super-hit films. You were just starting your career in Mumbai with a new show, and that’s when we met and our relationship started. Did you have any insecurity or fear that it is Amrita Rao, she must be earning a big fat amount of money, she has so many properties etc?” she asked.

Teasing Amrita, Anmol said, “Before that, tell us how many properties you have.” She did not give a direct answer but instead smirked and said, “Jaani.”

Anmol said that when they began seeing each other, he was just starting his radio show Purani Jeans, while Amrita was ‘straight out of Vivah, much more popular and of course, better off financially’. “I have seen many relationships where the lady gets kind of more powerful and the men get subdued. This could have happened to me but didn’t. All my friends know I am a huge narcissist, I am all about self-love, I love myself. I think if you don’t love yourself, you cannot love anyone else. It is important to be confident about yourself,” he said.

Anmol said that he could never have predicted his own popularity, but he never felt dwarfed by her achievements because of ‘acceptance’. He said that he accepted that she is more famous and that people would walk up to her for autographs and selfies when they are together.

Anmol said that he was never very attached to money. “What is the definition of ‘more’? What is more to you may be less to me, so it never disturbed me,” he said. He added that he was confident in himself. “I knew that I will earn, I will buy my own Mercedes. Within six months of coming to Mumbai, I bought my own house, which I think is a rare thing,” he said.

Amrita and Anmol began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their first child, Veer, in November 2020.

