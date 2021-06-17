Amrita Rao leaves BTS fans curious after she grooves to Dynamite, ask if she's part of ARMY

Actor Amrita Rao on Thursday shared a throwback video in which she can be seen grooving and twirling to the song Dynamite by K-pop band BTS. Taking to Instagram, she shared a Reel in which she is seen walking on a wooden bridge as Dynamite plays in the background. She opted for a red playsuit, sunglasses and flip-flops as she kept her hair loose.

The video is from one of Amrita Rao's previous vacations in Thailand. She captioned the post, "Mentally I'm Here !! There is a Filmi in ALL of Us ..Bring it out this Thirst'DaY #throwbackthursday #jallijiyememes #kohpangan #island #kohsamui #thailand #bts #dynamite P.S : Stay safe & cherish your Loved ones !!"

Reacting to her post, users asked if she is an ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), which the fans of BTS are popularly called. A fan asked, "Are you BTS fan...i want to know," Another said, "wow mam BTS .. dono hi mere fvrt ho ap r BTS (Both of you are my favourites)" while a third fan wrote, "BTS song amrita di". A fan said, "mam are you an army", while another commented "are you BTS army (fan). Bts-dynamite". Fans also dropped purple hearts, which has a special place in the BTS fandom.

Amrita made her debut in Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras (2002). She then went on to feature in movies like Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Masti and Welcome To Sajjanpur.

Amrita took a sabbatical from movies after tying the knot with RJ Anmol in 2016. In 2019, she made a comeback of sorts with Thackeray, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Last year, Amrita and RJ Anmol welcomed their firstborn, baby boy Veer. She is yet to announce her next project as an actor but has been keeping fans entertained with her Reels videos on Instagram.